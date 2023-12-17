Short Clown World X Clips for Sunday

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Having border security is racist in the clown world. That racist label really works at manipulating people. Open borders, no vetting, and people who bring IEDs with them are okay, but border security is racist.

Jasmine’s a genius.

Diversity is our strength in the West. Diverse third-world people who will never assimilate are good for the West.

Putin wants America to close its borders.

Open borders or bust.

That’s nice.

Uh oh, replacement theory. Democrats said we’re not allowed to say that.

Do you agree with this?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments