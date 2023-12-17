Short Clown World X Clips for Sunday

Having border security is racist in the clown world. That racist label really works at manipulating people. Open borders, no vetting, and people who bring IEDs with them are okay, but border security is racist.

Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro says passing border security measures would be “surrendering to right-wing racism” pic.twitter.com/M1jqdhZWtq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

Jasmine’s a genius.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett claims Republicans' demands for border security are "absolutely insane" pic.twitter.com/8CBe4b2JM7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

Diversity is our strength in the West. Diverse third-world people who will never assimilate are good for the West.

Cultural enricher urinates on pork in Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/p3bjxvAoal — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 17, 2023

Putin wants America to close its borders.

Democrat Rep. Becca Balint says Speaker Johnson is "essentially doing Putin's bidding" by demanding the border be secured pic.twitter.com/Th1HGnWkQZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

Open borders or bust.

CNN: How much backlash would Biden get from the left if he agreed to border security? Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal: "There's gonna be A LOT" pic.twitter.com/cIOX3plXMj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

That’s nice.

See, the illegal people crossing our borders are here to help us and fit into our culture. pic.twitter.com/UYXzIp09OK — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) December 17, 2023

Uh oh, replacement theory. Democrats said we’re not allowed to say that.

These people did not come to the UK to assimilate with our culture. They came to take over and replace us. pic.twitter.com/Yeyy7a2zCr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 17, 2023

Do you agree with this?

It’s important to note that liberals didn’t win the culture war through persuasion but by routing democracy and upending the American constitutional order. With the exception of marijuana legalization, every culture war win was brokered by judges, bureaucrats, and special… https://t.co/aXm93roweq — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) December 17, 2023

Related