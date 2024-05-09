Short Take on Stormy’s Thursday Testimony

The Manhattan trial of Donald Trump is another distraction, with a bevy of shallow, unreliable witnesses and conflicted prosecutors, judges, and DA. The former president could be found guilty because the jury pool is nearly 90% Biden voters, and many of his jurors get their news from the NY Times, WaPo, and one also gets it from TikTok.

This is a good recap:

Stormy Daniels gets Undressed by Trump Attorney Susan Necheles, a recap: pic.twitter.com/wbVAJamFpd — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 9, 2024

Even a commenter, Elle Honig, at CNN, thought Stormy Daniels blew it. Although, he found her description of the sexual encounter believable. What I’d like to know is why she is even testifying. This isn’t about whether she slept with Donald Trump or not. Who cares. It was 18 years ago.

There is no doubt an experienced hooker could describe a fake sexual encounter and make it sound very plausible.

The entire case is absurd. There wasn’t even a crime. District Attorney Alvin Bragg invented one after the fact.

It’s hard to get excited about this insane trial. Left and Right could speculate all day, but all that matters is the jury. The prosecution is trying to make Donald Trump as repulsive as possible, so the jury finds him guilty of being unlikeable since they don’t have a case.

Honig said her performance was “disastrous.” She admitted she hates Donald Trump and owes him $500,000 she will never pay despite a court order.

CNN’s Honig slams Stormy Daniels’ “disastrous” performance during cross-examination. pic.twitter.com/S0Mm2aTqj8 — Robert Gouveia Esq. (@RobGouveiaEsq) May 9, 2024

This lawyer goes through trashy Stormy’s testimony:

Stormy BLOWS Trump Prosecution; Cohen SNAPS on TikTok; Prosecutor PAID by DNC https://t.co/oxYSLEBW0u — Robert Gouveia Esq. (@RobGouveiaEsq) May 9, 2024

