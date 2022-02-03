Shout Outs to Joe Rogan, Even from Brazil’s President

The White House is trying to silence Joe Rogan and with it, free speech. We mustn’t let that happen. Joe Rogan is not political. Democrats make everything political. He is just trying to find the truth and talks about all manner of topics.

He’s getting shout outs, one from Brazil. We hope he can weather the onslaught by the old commie hippies.

– I'm not sure what @joerogan thinks about me or about my government, but it doesn't matter. If freedom of speech means anything, it means that people should be free to say what they think, no matter if they agree or disagree with us. Stand your ground! Hugs from Brazil. 👍 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 3, 2022

I get the feeling some people are using @joerogan's COVID interview as a pretext to silence his voice because he's not woke. Zealots of wokeism try to censor voices who don't agree with theirs, because they fear the absurdity and weakness of their positions will be exposed. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 1, 2022

Nobody has stronger opinions about Joe Rogan than people who have never listened to Joe Rogan. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 28, 2022

The network that literally operated as an official Andrew Cuomo PR firm while his executive order led to thousands of deaths in nursing homes would like to lecture Joe Rogan and make claims about misinformation killing people. https://t.co/89BDbzthvt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2022

Let’s be clear. If Putin and the Kremlin had called fir the censorship of any person in media, every journalist would be up in arms about the tyranny of a dictatorship. @JoeBiden and his authoritarian administration MUST NOT get a pass for trying to silence Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/0sLEBDhf2y — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 2, 2022

I wanna thank Joe Rogan for cleaning up all the shit podcasts and all the shit musicians on Spotify. — Southeerner (@whatgives1313) February 3, 2022

Another disturbing call for censorship from this administration. Whatever your opinion of Rogan — if you support Free Speech, you ought to be concerned that Biden functionaries keep suggesting someone critical of their policies should be silenced.https://t.co/5ANjFSuvuP — Kmele 🖐 (@kmele) February 2, 2022

