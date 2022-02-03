Shout Outs to Joe Rogan, Even from Brazil’s President

By
M Dowling
-
0

The White House is trying to silence Joe Rogan and with it, free speech. We mustn’t let that happen. Joe Rogan is not political. Democrats make everything political. He is just trying to find the truth and talks about all manner of topics.

He’s getting shout outs, one from Brazil. We hope he can weather the onslaught by the old commie hippies.


