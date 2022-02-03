Biden Bombs Syria – Successfully?

At the same time Biden engages in a proxy war with Russia and sends 3,000 soldiers to the region, he is bombing Syria.

U.S. Special Operations forces carried out a “successful” counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Biden claims they killed ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said there were no U.S. casualties, Fox News reports.

Reuters said it viewed a video taken by a resident that showed the bodies of two “apparently lifeless children and a man in the rubble of a building at the location.”

Perhaps the suicide bomber is responsible.

Under Biden, ISIS has made a comeback and is taking back the land they lost. If it wasn’t for Biden, this wouldn’t have been necessary.

Human rights groups and witnesses described a large operation by U.S. commandos that seemed to have the intensity and planning of a raid on a high-value target. Social media users posted a purported video of the attack in the nighttime hours. A helicopter was only visible when it opened fire.

Also at the same time, Erdogan of Turkey is killing Yazidis and Kurds near the border.

