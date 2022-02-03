Cheney & Kinzinger Could Get Kicked Out of the House GOP Conference

A resolution to remove Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the House GOP conference is gaining momentum at the Republican National Committee‘s winter meeting this week in Salt Lake City, CNN reports.

There are now 50 co-sponsors who hope to punish the lawmakers for participating as the only two GOP members on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. If the resolution passes out of a committee meeting Thursday, it will go to a vote by all 168 RNC members on Friday.

Now that Cheney and Kinzinger work for Nancy Pelosi, they really need to go.

RNC member David Bossie submitted the resolution.

If the resolution passes through a committee, all 168 RNC members could vote on it later this week at the committee’s winter meeting, which kicks off on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah, CNN said.

One of the resolution’s co-sponsors, Jonathan Barnett of Arkansas, told CNN that the resolution is intended to rebuke Kinzinger and Cheney’s membership on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, an effort that he described as “an inquisition” and “one-sided.”

“We don’t understand Liz and Adam. There’s just a lot of frustration with the January 6 committee and we don’t think there’s any representation on the Republican side. We’d like to see [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy take care of these issues, but it’s something we feel we need to talk about,” he told CNN.

It’s really necessary. Keeping those two in the conference hurts the GOP with the electorate.

Currently, Pelosi’s team in New York is fixing it so most Republicans get redistricted out of their districts. That will allow Democrats to keep Pelosi as Speaker. This is who Kinzinger and Cheney work for.

Is the GOP really going to vote for these two?

