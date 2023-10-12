Sick: Antony Blinken Tries to Blame Trump for the $6B to Iran

Secretary of State Blinken is trying to blame Donald Trump for the actions of the Biden Regime. The administration wants you to believe that the $6 billion Biden gave Iran is due to the actions of Donald Trump.

So, if they reserve the right to refreeze the funds, as Blinken says in this clip, when will they refreeze them?

In case you missed this today, Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed President Trump for Biden’s $6 billion to Iran. WATCH pic.twitter.com/OKET3q1QoS — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 12, 2023

The account Blinken refers to was established under Section 1245 of the FY2012 NDAA, which mandated its creation, and set its usage parameters. Obama signed that bill into law.

After the US withdrew from the nuclear deal under Trump, the account was used so South Korea could continue to buy Iranian oil.

Trump reimposed the sanctions, and Biden released them so Iran sells about two million bpd of crude oil daily to China. They also have a $10 billion charge card from Biden in June. Iraq holds that money. It amounts to about $50 billion or more in the terrorist country’s pot of gold.

As former Donald Trump aide Marc Caputo explains:

Without Trump sanctions, Iran would’ve earned that money in real-time without those humanitarian requirements

Trump reimposed sanctions by scuttling Obama’s nuclear deal & the waiver soon expired.

The Trump sanctions waivers in eight economies were established to prevent an oil price surge from the loss of Iranian oil.

So, this Iranian oil remained free-flowing (but now without humanitarian strings attached) while production ramped up elsewhere.

When that new production was ready, the waivers went away. Iranian oil exports were cut back. And this $6 billion here wound up frozen in one of the jurisdictions (South Korea).

The White House spokesperson can’t understand the money is fungible because he knows it looks bad.

