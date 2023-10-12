Israel Was Warned Ahead of the Hamas Attack or Maybe Not

Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and Egyptian sources deny media reports about such a warning, but the US Affairs Committee Chairman, Michael McCaul, says they were warned three days ago.

According to AP, an Egyptian intelligence official, who spoke with the agency on condition of anonymity, said that Egypt has repeatedly told Israel that “something big” is about to happen.

“We have warned them an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big. But they underestimated such warnings,” the official is quoted as saying.

He’s anonymous.

Egypt Today writes:

Egyptian high-profile sources debunked in statements to al-Qahera News Wednesday reports by Israeli media claiming that Egyptian agencies had informed the Israeli side of Hamas’ intentions to launch the October 7 offensive.

They added that the Egyptian agencies had been communicating with both sides since the very first moment of the crisis to attain pacification and prohibit escalation in the framework of the Egyptian fixed stance on the Palestinian Cause.

US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said they were warned three days before.

“We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen,” McCaul (R-Texas) said in a press briefing on Wednesday. “I don’t want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given.”

McCaul also said that “there seems to be a failure of intelligence as well. We’re not quite sure how we missed it. We’re not quite sure how Israel missed it.”

The media is endlessly repeating the story of the warning given three days before on the word of Michael McCaul and an anonymous AP source. They chose sides against Netanyahu, his administration, and anonymous Egyptian sources who spoke to Egypt Today.

We learned nothing, and what we didn’t hear from Rep. McCaul is what happened to US intelligence.

Related