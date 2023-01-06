Sickening! Biden Lied Before the World About Jan. 6, Calling It July 6

M Dowling
Joe Biden lied once again, saying police officers died due to the insurrection, which wasn’t an insurrection, on July 6 [sic]. [see the videos below] Police officers died when his followers, Antifa and Black Lives Matter, killed them during the George Floyd riots. They killed 25 people and caused $2 billion in damages.

No police officers died on Jan. 6. The only person who died was Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered by a Capitol Hill police officer who was later honored for it by Democrats. There was no trial, and she was murdered on video.

Ashli Babbitt’s mother was arrested today for jaywalking and resisting as she protested. The officers weren’t nice to her at all. That’s not a surprise since they were honored for their performance on Jan. 6.

Democrats are a party to the murder of Ashli Babbitt, and they’re fine with that. They continue to lie about officers dying and mischaracterizing the riot as an insurrection.

This is sickening. They operate like a Mafia, only without any sense of honor.

Ashli’s mom is still traumatized by her daughter’s murder.

Here’s more on J6:


John Vieira
41 seconds ago

They are becoming more despicable by the minute…lying ‘joe’ and the deplorable sickies in the medias and the scum bagging left are beneath contempt…the “new” morality – sans ethics and honour….

