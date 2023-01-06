Twitter Files Exposed Schiff, Warner, Clinton: An Evil Among Us

Matt Taibbi reported on one of the most explosive Twitter Files yet last Friday. The media ignored it completely. They’d rather talk about Kevin McCarthy.

The files showed that the FBI, intelligence agencies, Adam Schiff’s intel committee, and corrupt journalists very aggressively bombarded Twitter with censorship demands daily. Some of the documents were highly revelatory of a corrupt Adam Schiff abusing his power as chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Schiff’s a scoundrel and wholly unAmerican.

The release of these files is to make the public aware of the truth in the face of incredible lies, misportrayals, and censorship.

We’ve learned that the FBI and DHS were heavily involved in censorship on Twitter. Yoel Roth was the ringleader, a radical culture warrior who even felt he had the right to ban the President of the United States.

Now we know that a corrupt press also pressured Twitter to play along with a fraudulent story of Russia infiltration.

THE FRAUDULENT RUSSIA THREAT

When Twitter banned 300 accounts for potential Russian ties, they knew it wasn’t true. They were hoping to keep the spotlight on Facebook.

In September, 2017, after a cursory review, Twitter informed the Senate it suspended 22 possible Russian accounts, and 179 others with “possible links” to those accounts, amid a larger set of roughly 2700 suspects manually examined.

WARNER AND ADAM SCHIFF’S COMMITTEE ESTABLISHED THE BIG LIE

Receiving these meager results, a furious Senator Mark Warner of Virginia – ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee – held an immediate press conference to denounce Twitter’s report as “frankly inadequate on every level

Twitter worked to keep the focus on Facebook and off them.

“Twitter is not the focus of inquiry into Russian election meddling right now – the spotlight is on FB,” wrote Public Policy VP Colin Crowell.

“#Irony,” mused Crowell the day after Warner’s presser, after receiving an e-circular from Warner’s re-election campaign, asking for “$5 or whatever you can spare.” “LOL,” replied General Counsel Sean Edgett.

They knew Warner was driven by political considerations. They said so in memos.

WARNER AND HIS INTEL COMMITTEE

“KEEP PRODUCING MATERIAL” After meeting with congressional leaders, Crowell wrote: “Warner has political incentive to keep this issue at top of the news, maintain pressure on us and rest of industry to keep producing material for them.”

TAKING THEIR CUES FROM HILLARY CLINTON” Crowell added Dems were taking cues from Hillary Clinton, who that week said: “It’s time for Twitter to stop dragging its heels and live up to the fact that its platform is being used as a tool for cyber-warfare.”

Under pressure, twitter formed. Russia task force. Their exhaustive search found almost nothing. They found 2, one was RT.

DISHONST STORIES IN THE MEDIA

That inspired headlines from a colluding press, like “Russian Influence Reached 126 Million Through Facebook Alone.” Journalists already bought into the Democrat Party and intel agency line.

Since they found nothing and didn’t invent anything, the pressure on them increased. They were battered in the media, the friends of Democrats, and the intel agencies.

In the weeks after Warner’s presser, a torrent of stories sourced to the Intel Committee [Adam Schiff] poured into the news, an example being Politico’s October 13, “Twitter deleted data potentially crucial to Russia probes.”

“Were Twitter a contractor for the FSB… they could not have built a more effective disinformation platform,” Johns Hopkins Professor (and Intel Committee “expert”) Thomas Rid told Politico. As congress threatened costly legislation, and Twitter began was subject to more bad press fueled by the committees, the company changed its tune about the smallness of its Russia problem.

TWITTER CHANGED ITS TUNE UNDER PRESSURE

As Congress threatened costly legislation, and Twitter was subject to more bad press fueled by the committees, the company changed its tune about the smallness of its Russia problem.

Reporters from all over started to call Twitter about Russia links. Buzzfeed, working with the University of Sheffield, claimed to find a “new network” on Twitter that had “close connections to… Russian-linked bot accounts.”

In Washington weeks after the first briefing, Twitter leaders were told by Senate staff that “Sen Warner feels like tech industry was in denial for months.” Added an Intel staffer: “Big interest in Politico article about deleted accounts.”

Twitter “pledged to work with them on their desire to legislate.”

“IT WILL ONLY EMBOLDEN THEM.” Twitter internally did not want to endorse the Buzzfeed/Sheffield findings.

“SENATE INTEL COMMITTEE IS ASKING… POSSIBLE TO WHIP SOMETHING TOGETHER?” Still, when the Buzzfeed piece came out, the Senate asked for “a write up of what happened.” Twitter was soon apologizing for the same accounts they’d initially told the Senate were not a problem.

THE MODEL THAT WORKS

“REPORTERS NOW KNOW THIS IS A MODEL THAT WORKS” This cycle – threatened legislation, wedded to scare headlines pushed by congressional/intel sources, followed by Twitter caving to moderation asks – would later be formalized in partnerships with federal law enforcement.

Twitter soon settled on its future posture. In public, it removed content “at our sole discretion.” Privately, they would “off-board” anything “identified by the U.S.. intelligence community as a state-sponsored entity conducting cyber-operations.”

This is a disaster. A Republic can’t survive with a State media and powerful Democrats pressuring political rsponses in their favor. Hillary Clinton is an evil that never stops destroying our country and her own party. Adam Schiff and his intel committee are just as far down the rabbit hole.

