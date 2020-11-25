Sidney Powell demands that ‘no audit’ Zoom meeting in GA

Attorney Sidney Powell went on to Twitter Tuesday night to post an open letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to request a specific Zoom meeting. She wants the one where state officials decided not to “perform a real audit” during the election recount.

Powell, who said recently she is representing “WeThePeople,” has been highly critical and suspect of Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp’s and Raffensperger’s voting decisions. They’re both Republicans, although Raffensperger is a RINO.

Powell’s tweet to Raffensperger reads, “Please consider this an open records act request for the #Zoom meeting of today’s date with electors & your refusal to perform a real audit to include envelopes & all documents required. #Trumplandslide.”

Powell told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs Tuesday night that she expects to be filing a lawsuit in Georgia “no later than tomorrow.”

“It’s a massive document and it will have a lot of exhibits,” Powell said.

Dear @GaSecofState

Please consider this an open records act request for the #Zoom meeting of today’s date with electors & your refusal to perform a real audit to include envelopes & all documents required. #TrumpLandslide@realDonaldTrump @GenFlynn@abigailcfrye @LLinWood #GA — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 25, 2020

The Chair of the Georgia GOP said that they requested and were denied an opportunity to view the verification of absentee ballot signatures in Septemeber. That is why they are demanding an audit now.

We requested – and were denied – an opportunity to view the verification of absentee ballot signatures in September. That is why the entire ⁦@GaRepublicans⁩ State Executive Committee is demanding an audit of the absentee ballots. Read our letter. https://t.co/qtWqmElopJ — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 24, 2020