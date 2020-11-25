Sidney Powell to Dobbs: Trump’s presidency can be saved, lawsuit tomorrow

Sidney Powell doubled down on her claims about Dominion this evening while on the phone with Lou Dobbs. She said again that the machines and software were made in Venezuela. She added that they have used multiple shell companies and private equity groups to hide their identity.

The goal was to control elections and guarantee Hugo Chavez’s re-election. They appeared to be free and fair elections but were manipulated.

She said she is still inundated with incoming evidence of all manner of fraud and means of fraud you can think of.

Powell said she doesn’t know where their servers are but believes a couple at least are overseas, in Germany and Spain.

Someone needs to follow the money, she told Dobbs.

Ms. Powell said she will file the document tomorrow and it’s a massive document with a lot of exhibits.

It’s a clear intrusion by foreign sources, she said, and so obvious that she wonders if they didn’t expect them to find it. Perhaps this is a distraction, or, maybe the radical Dems who are behind this don’t care if they are found out.

Her case is mathematical and statistical.

When Dobbs asked if she thought Trump’s presidency could be saved, she said, “I definitely do. There’s no issue in my mind but that he was elected in an absolute landslide.”

Watch: