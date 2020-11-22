Sidney Powell triples down

We have more from Sidney Powell here. She’s tripling down in these calls with Glen Beck.

More from @SidneyPowell1 on vote manipulation and how some numbers are statistically impossible: pic.twitter.com/jlAETcQODX — Sara Thatcher (@SaraThatcherCA) November 20, 2020

Dinesh isn’t too happy with Tucker. But Tucker has come through quite a lot under tough circumstances. Let’s give him a chance.

The dispute between Tucker Carlson and Sidney Powell points to a larger failure—the failure of the media to do anything resembling investigative journalism on this or any other story pic.twitter.com/LV4Lb9GG8o — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 20, 2020

THE TRUMP CASE

Alan Dershowitz is involved in the Trump cases, and whatever bad press his reputation has gotten, no one can take away the fact that he’s a brilliant legal mind.

Dershowitz says Trump can win, but it won’t be easy. The team has two winning arguments. For one, the courts changed the law for counting votes. The other is equal protection under the law. Democrats were allowed to cure ballots, and Republicans were left out.

The problem is proving there were enough ballots to overturn the election results.

Dershowitz also acknowledges it looks like Sidney Powell has a case by the numbers, but he hasn’t seen the case.

Watch: