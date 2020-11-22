Triggered leftists attack Ricky Shroder so he leaves Twitter for Parler

Mark Lindell, the pillow guy, and actor Ricky Shroder donated to the fund to meet Kyle Rittenhouse’s absolutely absurd bail of $2 million. This is as opposed to the causes leftists like Kamala Harris donate to. She promotes the fund that bails out violent terrorists the left pretends are ‘mostly peaceful protesters.’

Rittenhouse is now being persecuted for acting in self-defense against radicals, likely terrorists, in Kenosha. He was trying to protect people under attack.

Anyone helping him is also attacked. The vile leftists went after Ricky Shroder so he left Twitter to go to Parler.

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Schroder was savaged on Twitter where the left can say anything and the right can say almost nothing. The usual big mouths decided Rittenhouse is guilty and didn’t deserve to see the light of day. Apparently, they judged him and he doesn’t deserve the benefit of innocent until proven guilty.

Here are a few of the lunatics:

It’s amazing how these people like Ricky Schroder & Mike Lindell will proclaim to be pro-life, but turn around & bail out Kyle Rittenhouse who allegedly murdered two people advocating for Black people not being killed by cops. A true showcase in pure racism! #KyleRittenhouse https://t.co/ePSc7jcq1c — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 21, 2020

This is so disgusting. I hope every studio, network, streamer remembers this. Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney Thanks Actor Ricky Schroder for Helping Post $2 Million Bail https://t.co/6HXvRzH4nE via @Yahoo — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 22, 2020

Thanks to everyone who let a murdering child out to do it again? This boy killed 2 & gravely injured another. Why are you celebrating him? Anyone who owns #MyPillow should toss it immediately into the nearest landfill. And #RickySchroder? Who knew he could be so malevolent? https://t.co/WE9UOlale0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 21, 2020

Shroder did a service for a young man who defended himself from thugs. It’s all on video.

Moved to Parler. — Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder13) November 20, 2020