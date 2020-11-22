Triggered leftists attack Ricky Shroder so he leaves Twitter for Parler

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Mark Lindell, the pillow guy, and actor Ricky Shroder donated to the fund to meet Kyle Rittenhouse’s absolutely absurd bail of $2 million. This is as opposed to the causes leftists like Kamala Harris donate to. She promotes the fund that bails out violent terrorists the left pretends are ‘mostly peaceful protesters.’

Rittenhouse is now being persecuted for acting in self-defense against radicals, likely terrorists, in Kenosha. He was trying to protect people under attack.

Anyone helping him is also attacked. The vile leftists went after Ricky Shroder so he left Twitter to go to Parler.

Schroder was savaged on Twitter where the left can say anything and the right can say almost nothing. The usual big mouths decided Rittenhouse is guilty and didn’t deserve to see the light of day. Apparently, they judged him and he doesn’t deserve the benefit of innocent until proven guilty.

Here are a few of the lunatics:

Shroder did a service for a young man who defended himself from thugs. It’s all on video.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.