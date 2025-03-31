Signal Has Some Sketchy Ties to US Intelligence

Signalgate: Big coincidence or Deep State Operation? The media would say this is a conspiracy theory, but is it?

How did Jeffrey Goldberg get invited to the Signal Chat, which the media tried to make into a Watergate-level crisis?

“Somebody would have had to have done that,” Blaze reporter Jason Buttrill says, adding that “Signal has an interesting funding history.”

“I think they were called ‘The Open Whisper’ something, but they got millions of dollars from a government organization. That government organization has ties, or it’s underneath, Radio Free Asia. Radio Free Asia or Radio Free Europe are CIA Cold War weapons from the Cold War. Direct ties and manipulation with the CIA,” Buttrill said.

[Radio Free Asia is another non-profit network funded by Congress through USAGM. RFA is connected to Signal through the Open Technology Fund. OT is a grantee of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Since 2012, the Open Technology Fund (OTF), a non-profit organization supported by the U.S. Agency for Global Media, has incubated censorship. The CIA is all over the US Agency for Global Media.]

“We investigated ourselves and found that we don’t do that any more,” Gonzales quipped.

“And now, the luckiest strike in the history of lucky strikes happens to one of the biggest opposition journalists, where he’s like, ‘Oh, I just got added in, I have no idea, the contact was changed,’” Buttrill mocks, adding, “This is not a mistake; this is the deep state at work.”

“Complete and total CIA op,” Jason Buttrill, chief writer and researcher for Glenn Beck, told Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Goldberg lurked for days, and then the administration dropped bombs on Yemen. Goldberg’s report came out right before the Senate Intelligence Committee meeting.

What luck.

Buttrill noted that Wikileaks said years ago that the CIA has direct access to Signal and WhatsApp. Tucker Carlson said the NSA went into his Signal, pulled out the messages, and then contacted him. [Mike Walz, who is responsible for the Goldberg fiasco, is the NSA.]

He added that Dan Ratcliffe said the first day he was in office, the CIA came in and loaded Signal up on every one of his apps. CISA recommends using Signal.

We know the CIA and other federal agencies demanded back doors into numerous social media apps. Why wouldn’t they have a back door to Signal? The CEO is the far-left Katharine Maher.

Do you believe something more sinister was going on with Signal? There is a very high probability that US intelligence was involved in the Signal incident. Remember what Chuck Schumer said: “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

via JD Rucker Show

