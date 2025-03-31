Treasury Secretary: They Kneecapped the Sinoloa Cartel

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced today that they have successfully kneecapped the Sinoloa Cartel, one of the most vicious. They leveled sanctions against six individuals and seven entities involved in a money laundering operation. They cut off financing for these evil people.

The US Is Back to Enforcing the Law

“President Trump and I have repeatedly stressed that economic security is national security. One of the most critical roles we play at Treasury is safeguarding American interests against foreign adversaries.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that we’ve taken decisive action against the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most notoriously violent criminal and drug trafficking organizations in the world.

“Our administration is committed to cutting off their funding and neutralizing the threat through all available tools. We leveled sanctions against six individuals and seven entities involved in a money laundering operation, cutting off financing for these evil people today.

“The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network also issued an alert to help financial institutions detect and deter bulk cash smuggling by transnational criminal organizations in Mexico.

“The Sinaloa cartel has invaded our southern border. They have tortured and murdered countless of our citizens, dedicated law enforcement agents like Kiki Camarena and veterans like Nicholas Quets, who was only 31 years old when he was ruthlessly taken from us, and the group is responsible for a significant amount of the fentanyl and illicit drugs brought into the United States, drugs that continue to kill innocent Americans and destroy families every single day.

“Today’s action builds on the great and coordinated work across the Trump administration. From the White House to DHS to the DOJ, we have a steady drumbeat of regulatory and sanctions actions, as well as national security actions, sending a clear message that American strength is back.”

Watch:

Too bad Biden made them billions by opening our borders — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 31, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email