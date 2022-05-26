Signs That Dems Voted for Kemp and Raffensperger

Far-left Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor again, doesn’t think voter turnout has a thing to do with the suppression of minority voters, although the signs do point to something very unethical. Her comment is absurd, of course, but what can we say about this turnout beside the fact that it’s enormous?

Did you know Georgia is an open primary state? What exactly does that mean? In Georgia, primary elections are open to all voters regardless of their partisan affiliation, Ballotpedia reports.

In other words, no Democrat had to vote for Stacey Abrams in the primary because she’s running unopposed. However, if they voted in the Republican primary, they could choose the least likely to win if they wanted to do so.

Does anyone think Brad Raffensperger is that popular or does incumbency in his case matter that much? Perhaps the same could be said for Brian Kemp. We are not sure. There are powerful signs that places with more people who voted previously in the Democratic primary were more favorable to Raffensperger, particularly compared with Kemp and Walker.

Graphs via The Washington Post show large percentages of voters in urban areas pulled Raffensperger and Kemp over the line.

Did you know that Kemp and Raffensperger are very popular in urban Democrat areas?

THE SIGNS ARE THERE

The signs show Kemp and Raffensperger performed far better in urban (that is, largely Democratic) precincts, better performance in precincts with more Democratic primary voters and tens of thousands of past Democratic primary voters voting in the Republican primary this year.

There was a contested Democratic primary for secretary of state this year, but primary voting is party-specific. That the Democrats had no competitive primaries for governor or Senate may also have spurred more participation in the Republican primaries, Philip Bump at WaPo acknowledges.

We don’t know for certain, but the signs are there.

Georgia GOP primary turnout by year:

2006 – 419,254

2010 – 680,499

2014 – 596,218

2018 – 608,380

2022 – 1,109,506 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 25, 2022

Related