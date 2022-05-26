Biden Will Visit Uvalde But Will He Tear Us Apart Yet Again?

After the unspeakable horror of 21 murders including 19 children and 2 teachers, Biden plans to visit Uvalde with Jill and meet with the grieving families in the coming days, but we pray he does not politicize the visit. He politicized the horrific tragedy in Uvalde within hours of the murders in his statement and press conference. It’s unbearable when he rips us apart as a nation over horrific tragedies.

Biden never visited the grieving families of the Christmas Parade massacre in Waukesha. The victims were mostly white Christians and the murderer is a black supremacist – a Farrakhan follower. Jen Psaki, then-press secretary, said Biden would have visited if it would have helped.

Biden met with Jacob Blake’s family in Kenosha on September 3, 2020, 11 days after he was shot. He and Kamala Harris attacked the police. Yet, by August 31st, it was clear that Blake was responsible for the shooting, and not the police officer. Blake later admitted he was wrong. Mr. Black is black.

THE POWERFUL FRONT PAGE TODAY

The front page of the Uvalde Leader-News today. No headline, completely blacked out, other than the date of the mass shooting. Powerful. @UvaldeNews pic.twitter.com/ygdZLJD9vc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 26, 2022

We can’t imagine the horror unless we had lost one of these innocent victims.

One of the police officers was helping a child when she said my best friend was shot. He asked her who it was and she named the officer’s daughter. That’s how he found out his child died.

The murderer wanted someone to know what he was doing and messaged a girl in Germany he didn’t know and told her what he planned to do 15 minutes before the murders. She never looked at her messages not that she could have done anything from Germany.

The victims’ names can be found on this link, but one child’s name is missing. We will get that information and add the name.

Police officers allegedly tried to enter the school and were shot or shot at. The murderer had allegedly barricaded himself inside a 4th-grade classroom. According to the latest reports, which could be inaccurate, the police allegedly didn’t enter for some time – how much time is unclear. Then the shots rang out. People need to wait for the facts before condemning the police. Unfortunately, that is not what’s happening.

It’s under investigation. Investigators are looking at the timeline. Parents were stopped from running in – it only would have caused more murders.

Will Biden politicize that too? Could we have one day without politics, one horror without politics?

Related