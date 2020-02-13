AG says Trump commenting on DOJ cases makes his job impossible

In an exclusive interview, Attorney General Bill Barr told ABC News on Thursday that President Donald Trump “has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case” but should stop tweeting about the Justice Department because his tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr told ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas.

When asked if he was prepared for the consequences of criticizing the president – his boss – Barr said “of course” because his job is to run the Justice Department and make decisions on “what I think is the right thing to do.”

“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody … whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president,” Barr said. “I’m gonna do what I think is right. And you know … I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.”

Watch:

“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody….whether it’s Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president,” Bill Barr tells @ABC News. “I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” https://t.co/14rnEMD65c pic.twitter.com/QuoTgpUVHp — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 13, 2020

OPINION

The President can be his own worst enemy at times. He didn’t say anything wrong exactly, but his commenting on cases is not appropriate given his position. Demcorats now want to impeach Bill Barr and the President as a result of his tweet.

The President was sticking up for his friend Roger Stone and insisted the sentence was absurd. Just the same, he made life difficult for an ally, Bill Barr.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Lindsey Graham also wants him to stop tweeting about cases.

The President’s tweeting allows him to counteract the fake news. He gets the truth or his opinions out, but he also comments when he shouldn’t. Tweeting inappropriately also takes away from his tweets that are worthwhile.

What do you think?