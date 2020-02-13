AG says Trump commenting on DOJ cases makes his job impossible

In an exclusive interview, Attorney General Bill Barr told ABC News on Thursday that President Donald Trump “has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case” but should stop tweeting about the Justice Department because his tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.”
“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr told ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas.
When asked if he was prepared for the consequences of criticizing the president – his boss – Barr said “of course” because his job is to run the Justice Department and make decisions on “what I think is the right thing to do.”
“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody … whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president,” Barr said. “I’m gonna do what I think is right. And you know … I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.”
OPINION
The President can be his own worst enemy at times. He didn’t say anything wrong exactly, but his commenting on cases is not appropriate given his position. Demcorats now want to impeach Bill Barr and the President as a result of his tweet.
The President was sticking up for his friend Roger Stone and insisted the sentence was absurd. Just the same, he made life difficult for an ally, Bill Barr.
This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020
Lindsey Graham also wants him to stop tweeting about cases.
The President’s tweeting allows him to counteract the fake news. He gets the truth or his opinions out, but he also comments when he shouldn’t. Tweeting inappropriately also takes away from his tweets that are worthwhile.
What do you think?
What utter nonsense. Mr. Trump is right. He is simply saying how unfair all of the processes have been under the LibDems. He is allowed to opine all that he wants. He is not rendering an officially recognized opinion. Besides, NO INDICTMENTS will ever be made under Barr’s Watch. NONE. He is so Deep State it is pathetic.
Barr’s statements are utter nonsense. He is the obstacle, not Trump. We have already seen several major indications that Barr is not and will not do his job. He is the one that has allowed for nearly a year the continued framing of Flynn & Stone. In each case, it is his DOJ, therefore he, who has been incredibly embarrassed due to abuse he has not stopped nor uncovered.
Barr has a perfect record of ZERO indictments. With his statements to the leftist ABC, and the clear mistakes he has made letting the Mueller thug teams trick him, he is now unmasked.
What he really would like to do is arrest Rudy, since Rudy also has completely embarrassed him. I wish he would, then we would know for certain he is a conspirator, then Trump can fire him and let the real fight begin. Bring it on Barr.
The AG and Graham have to understand that there are millions of Americans totally frustrated by a extremely unjust justice department…it is obvious to most that we are witnessing “running of the clock” with no accountability for anything, 3 years and counting (i.e. Huber and Clinton…what a joke!).
I agree with Barr, Trump’s tweets on DOJ matters just gives the left and media more fuel to feed the their dimwit follower’s. If Trump don’t like Stone’s sentence, then just pardon him, the left will still cry foul. even though Trump has the power to pardon>
Oh poor little sensitive Tortoise, he does not like Rudy and Trump embarrassing him, so when he gets caught in major embarrassments, he blames someone else. He botched Flynn & Stone. No one else did that. Hopefully, after this childish appearance on a leftist network, conservatives will finally start attacking this establishment coverup agent. Barr will stall through the election then leave or be fired just like Sessions was, and he will leave as a disgrace to the nation but idol of the conspirators. Mitch has ensured that justice is avoided for 4 years, he will never allow an honest AG.