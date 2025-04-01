UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the deportation of over 24,000 individuals without legal rights to stay in the UK, marking the highest return rate in eight years. This includes 3,594 foreign national offenders.

Most voters in the UK want illegal aliens deported. It’s like here. The leaders don’t care what the people want, but Starmer claims he’s on it. The British people don’t want their children in Ukraine to fight for the rules-based order, either.

Insignificant judges have banned President Trump from doing that. When will Americans step in and stop the communists from holding Donald Trump back?

Starmer wrote the following in part, and it was published in The Daily Mail.

I know many of you are angry about illegal migration. You’re right to be. British people are compassionate and fair-minded.

But we all pay the price for insecure borders – from the cost of accommodating migrants to the strain on our public services. It is a basic question of fairness.

And don’t think for one moment that it’s a good outcome for illegal migrants either. So many of these desperate people are the victims of appalling exploitation.

So, believe me: I get it. Which is why at the heart of our promise of change, is a promise to restore your security.

Securing our borders and smashing vile people-smuggling gangs is one of the most important responsibilities I will ever have as your Prime Minister.

Those on the fringes of British politics thrive on this insecurity. But their offer is hollow.

However, this is the man who lets murderers out after months and has a two-tier justice system, and imprisons people over memes.

He went on and on about how sincere he is. Meanwhile, as he promotes war with Russia and sends money to Ukraine, he can’t find money for pensioners.

Keir Starmer says there is no money for British pensioners. For Zelensky there is. A true dictator who hates his people. pic.twitter.com/6A0AgIMmLD — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 1, 2025

