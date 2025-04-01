John Thune Will Strongly Back Trump’s Canada Tariffs Today

The Daily Caller reports that Senate Majority Leader John Thune will stand strongly behind President Trump to impose tariffs on Canada. He will say there is a need to aid the administration’s fentanyl crackdown efforts.

“If we’re serious about ending the fentanyl crisis in America, we need to address the entirety of the crisis,” Thune is expected to say on the Senate floor. “We’re not going to solve the problem by going after just part of it.”

“Ending this emergency declaration would tell the cartels that they should shift their focus to the northern border,” Thune is also expected to say. “I urge my colleagues to oppose this resolution and ensure that President Trump has the tools he needs to combat the flow of fentanyl from all directions.”

“Democrats seem to want to take a step backward in that fight [against fentanyl],” Thune is expected to say on the Senate floor. “We would be wrong to view this as solely a southern border problem. The reality is that fentanyl production is growing in Canada.”

Democrats are forcing the vote to see what kind of support President Trump has.

It will hurt Canada’s economy, but all they have to do is control fentanyl and lower some of their tariffs. Instead, one of their leaders, Chrystia Freeland wants nukes to aim at the United States, and Mark Carney is going to war, making promises to Canadians that he can’t keep.

President Donald J.Trump @realDonaldTrump

Being Ripp Off By Canada "NO ONE

EVER TALKS ABOUT THAT"

Canada Has A 250 % Tariff On US

For Dary And On Our Lumber pic.twitter.com/E9VkuGq6TB — Armand Klein (@ArmandKleinX) March 7, 2025

