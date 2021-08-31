Sister of slain Marine, “I hope you burn in Hell”

















Roice McCollum, the sister of slain marine Rylee McCollum screamed at Joe Biden during the ceremony transferring the bodies of the 13 slain service members at Dover.

“I hope you burn in hell! That was my brother!” she screamed at Biden during the Dover casket ceremony where he “wouldn’t even look” relatives in the eye.

That ‘rot in Hell’ thing just might happen. Biden plans to make every American pay to kill babies to the moment of birth. That alone should at least buy him some time there. Now, he has the blood of 13 US service members and 169 Afghans on his hands.

Families of the fallen U.S. service members were left disappointed by President Joe Biden’s actions at the dignified transfer on Sunday.

Roice McCollum, the sister of fallen Marine Rylee McCollum, said, “You cannot kneel on our flag and pretend you care about our troops.”

“You can’t f**k up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry,” she added. “This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands.”

Rylee McCollum’s wife Jiennah told Roice that Biden showed a “total disregard to the loss of our Marine — our brother, son, husband, and father.”

During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday morning, Rylee’s other sister Cheyenne said that she stayed with Jiennah at the start of her conversation with Biden, but walked away when she felt he was being “fake.”

“I was able to stand about 15 seconds of his fake, scripted apology and I had to walk away,” she continued.

Mark Schmitz, the father of fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, said his meeting with the president on Sunday “didn’t go well.”

Mark Schmitz, the father of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, told The Washington Post that he showed a picture of his son to Biden and told the president: “Don’t you ever forget that name. Don’t you ever forget that face. Don’t you ever forget the names of the other 12. And take some time to learn their stories.”

I do know their stories,” Schmitz said that the president shot back.

Biden looked at his watch 13 times as each coffin went by.

“Considering especially the time and why we were there, I found it to be the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen,” Mr. Schmitz said.

He does not know each service member’s story or he would have referenced them. Biden didn’t even bother to read about each service member to say something personal. All he did was talk about himself. Frankly, all Biden cares about is himself and his family. He is without empathy.

