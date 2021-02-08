Six attorneys general send a stern warning to Biden over his radical policies

So far, Joe Biden’s policies are very radical, including the repeal of immigration laws.

Six attorneys general — from Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, Texas and West Virginia — sent a letter to President Joe Biden warning him that many of the executive orders he issued in his first week in office will be challenged on constitutional grounds.

Any actions he takes that might exceed statutory authority, are inconsistent with constitutional law or risk civil liberties could result in legal action, the letter warned.

Litigation is never a first option, the attorneys general said in the letter, and they offered to help the new administration implement polices that are “consistent with the Constitution and the rule of law.”

The letter further states that if the president signs “unconstitutional laws passed by Congress, it will be our responsibility and duty to challenge those laws in court,” they wrote.

“If cabinet officials, executive officers, and agencies go beyond the bounds of their statutory authority, fail to follow legally required procedures, or fall short of the bedrock Administrative Procedure Act obligation of reasoned decision making, it will likewise be our responsibility to take action,” they added.

The Administrative Procedure Act, which governs the agency rulemaking process, has been frequently invoked to challenge executive branch rules and regulations.

“Overreaching and defying Congress will not be rewarded or succeed,” they wrote. “Our States have led the charge in successfully challenging unauthorized and unlawful executive actions, as you know from your years as vice president. You can be assured that we will do so again, if necessary.”

The attorneys general said it sometimes fell to them to ensure federal laws were followed.

A federal judge on Tuesday barred the U.S. government from enforcing the 100-day deportation moratorium.

Biden also has proposed amnesty to undocumented immigrants as part of his pathway to citizenship, and first lady Jill Biden is said to be helping reunite migrant families separated under the Trump administration. What they are doing is bringing the illegal alien parents in instead of sending the children home.

