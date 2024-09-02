The Burning of the Churches in France – One Burns Every 15 Days

Someone is burning down the Christian culture and churches in France.

The president of the Observatory of Religious Heritage, an organization that works to preserve French religious buildings, said in 2021 that a French church was being hit by fire once every fortnight, reported French news site actu.fr.

The Normandy Region and the Religious Heritage Observatory are joining forces to carry out an inventory of the territory and thus list the buildings in danger.

“A church burns every 15 days in France”, says Édouard de Lamaze, mayor of Bois-Héroult, regional councilor of Normandy, but also president, for the past five years, of the Religious Heritage Observatory, created 15 years ago. An alarming observation that the elected official shared with the president of the Region Hervé Morin, on April 17, 2021, as if echoing this situation, a violent fire ravaged the small church of Romilly-la-Puthenaye (Eure). The Region and the Observatory have thus decided to join forces to carry out an inventory of the health of Normandy’s religious heritage.

A deep and insidious evil – poor maintenance.

According to the article, many churches are old and in disrepair. The article states that the oldest synagogues are also in poor condition.

Religion Watch Report

The fire in Paris’ historic Notre Dame Cathedral in early May was mourned as a loss to French Catholicism, but there has been a trend of church fires and desecrations in France that are more mysterious and even suspicious, writes Nina Shea in the National Catholic Register (May 12–25). She writes, “For those who track religious-freedom threats, the [Notre Dame] fire itself may be less of a surprise than that it apparently was started by accident. Hundreds of other French churches are being quietly burned or damaged—in deliberate attacks.”

In recent months, three other Notre Dame namesake churches and a Catholic bookstore in other parts of France were vandalized and desecrated, though the incidents drew little notice. An official from the watchdog Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe told Shea that church attacks have been relentless for the past four years. Although the majority of these attacks have been against Catholic churches, they have also taken place against Protestant ones.

