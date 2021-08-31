Slain Marines’ dads recount selfish Biden checking his watch 13 times

















Two Gold Star fathers of U.S. Marines killed in an ISIS-K-linked blast in Kabul as Biden executed his horrendous withdrawal lambasted Biden for selfishness in their interactions.

Mark Schmitz, father of Missouri Marine Jared Schmitz, and Darin Hoover, father of Utah Marine Darin Taylor Hoover Jr. discussed their tragic and terrible losses in an interview with “Hannity” on Monday.

Schmitz elected to meet with Biden, while Hoover told host Sean Hannity he “didn’t want [Biden] anywhere near us.”

However, Schmitz voiced his disappointment over his meeting with Biden, saying, “It didn’t go well. He talked more about his own son than he did about my son and that didn’t sit well with me.”

[Biden often uses his son’s death seemingly to get political points and make it about him, as he did with the loss of his wife and daughter years before]

Biden received massive backlash after he was seen on video checking his watch during one point of the ceremony. However, Hoover said that didn’t just happen one time.

“That didn’t happen just once. It happened on every single one that came out of that airplane. It happened on every single one of them. They would release the salute, and he would look down at his watch on every last one, all 13, he looked down at his watch,” Hoover said.

One of his son’s Master Sergeants said, “this was avoidable and we let them down.”

Mr. Schmitz noticed the same thing with the watch.

The deaths of these 13 service members and the 169 Afghans is on Joe Biden’s hands but he does not have a conscience and he doesn’t care.

Watch:

I’m sorry. Are we inconveniencing you? pic.twitter.com/LcNAcF9gLE — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) August 29, 2021

