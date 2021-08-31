Marine leadership go Soviet on courageous Lt. Col. Scheller

















The senior leadership — not the service members — are using an old Soviet playbook to silence Lt. Col. Scheller, a courageous and noble soldier. He will not be silenced. The commander has forfeited his 17-year pension and his medical benefits, all of it, for his right to speak.

The military has now said they are worried about his mental health and will make “sure he and his family are safe.”

They are dirt.

The Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties for blasting his superiors over the Afghanistan exit strategy says his commanding officer ordered him to go to the hospital for a mental health screening.

Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller had announced he was resigning from the Marines just days after he was punished for his viral video where he called out his superiors for not “raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, ‘We messed this up.’”

He blasted top brass again in an update Monday, saying that when he returned to work on Monday he was ordered to go to a hospital to be “evaluated by the mental health specialists.”

Scheller said that “excusing the action of service members because of ‘PTSD’ does more damage to service members than any trauma in combat” and that he is stronger because of his involvement in “very traumatic situations.”

Scheller’s original video criticized Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley for leaving the Bagram Air Base before all Americans and their allies had the chance to be evacuated.

It came after 13 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines, were killed along with more than 90 Afghans after at least one suicide bomber attacked the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

He wrote this post on Facebook:

