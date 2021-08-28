Slain Marine’s mom blames “feckless piece of crap” Joe for her son’s death

















“That dementia piece of crap sent my son to die,” cried the mother of 20-year-old Rylee McCollum in a call to the Wilkow radio show. He was about to come home to be with his wife during the birth of their son. She pointed out through her anger that Biden said nothing about feeling sorry for the families of the deceased.

She blames Biden and everyone who voted for him. Kathy McCollum said he died for nothing. Her son died for nothing so the “dementia-ridden piece of crap” could have a photo-op on September 11th.

He didn’t die for a good cause. It was unnecessary. “How much more horrific can it get than your son died for nothing,” she said.

Mrs. McCollum said she knew her son was dead before they came to call. She was telling everybody and they said she was nuts. And then at 4 in the morning, the Marines came to her door, and “they were telling me my son was dead.”

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT

“My son was one of the Marines that died yesterday,” she continued. “20 years and six months old. Getting ready to come home from freaking’ Jordan to be with his wife to watch the birth of his son. And that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die. I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning to marines at my door telling me my son was dead.”

“So, to have right on before me to have to listen to that piece of crap to talk about diplomatic crap with Taliban terrorists who just freaking blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about … ‘oh my God I’m so sorry for failing,’” said McCollum.

“My son is gone, and I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” she said. “With a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House who still thinks he’s a senator.“

“So, I’m gonna try and calm down, sorry,” she continued and offered details to verify her identity. “Marines just left my house just two minutes ago getting my divorce decree. Two Marines showed up my house at 4 o clock in the morning telling me my son was dead so my name is Kathy McCollum, my son is Riley James McCollum. You can check it out.”

“His wife, she might not want me to say her name. They just got married on February 14th and were expecting a baby on September 26th and I just can’t…,” she added, noting that Rep. Lauren Boebert would be visiting her to help convey her message to the rest of America.

“I just couldn’t sit by idly because I needed to process through anger instead of tears and this is how I’m going to do it and Lauren Boebert is coming to my house tomorrow and my representative will be at my house tomorrow and we’ll speak and hopefully she’ll be able to convey my message to the rest of the United States that this was, she said ‘your son did not die in vain,’ but guess what, my son did die in vain,” she said.

“This was an unnecessary debacle that could’ve been handled properly,” added McCollum. “They had months and months to remove everyone from Afghanistan and they chose not to and so they sent in freaking, what, 6000 troops? And my son through the laws of statistics my son was the one that just got blown up in a terrorist bomb yesterday. … So instead of grieving and crying I’m just getting mad.”

Listen:

NEW – Kathy McCollum, the mother of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the #Kabul attack, blames Biden and Democrats for her son’s death.pic.twitter.com/akNMNl9hcA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 28, 2021

Mrs. Kathy McCollum is obviously very distraught because her child, only 20 years old, was blown up by Joe Biden’s new friends, the Terrorist Taliban. She also just got her divorce decree. She called it an unnecessary debacle.

Listen to the full audio:

Mother of U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, who died in the Kabul bombing: “all you Democrats … who voted for [Biden], you just killed my son …[He’s a] feckless dementia ridden piece of crap who decided he wanted a photo op on September 11th.” pic.twitter.com/EObH6LRdE6 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 28, 2021

Another audio with photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️B Y R O N R O D G E R S⚜️ (@byron_rodgers)

How many of us agree with her?

This is Rylee McCollum. He died in Afghanistan yesterday. He recently got married and was only three weeks away from becoming a dad. God bless his wife and baby. pic.twitter.com/BHr7wdynln — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 28, 2021

