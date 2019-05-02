Sleepy Joe says China’s no threat, and our economy is “crushing” people

Aside from Joe Biden’s history of achieving nothing, he has been in bed with lobbyists for decades and worked out sketchy deals with his son in China and Ukraine. He is now claiming the economy is “crushing” the middle class and Communist China — the country that steals all our secrets and is shooting for domination of the seas — is no threat at all.

In addition, sleepy Joe is a very old 76 years of age. Consider what he said at a recent rally with a tiny crowd of attendees.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man! … They can’t figure out how they’re going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. … They’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not … competition for us,” he said.

His ignorance and penchant for deceit is a clear and present danger to the United States should he be put into power.

Biden’s view is not shared by leaders of either party in Washington — or by national security leaders. One of the rare things that Chuck Schumer and President Trump agree on is that China is a rising, increasingly urgent threat to the U.S. A Trump adviser told Axios that the president’s allies see a big opportunity to hit Biden for being weak on China, Axios reports.

Sleepy Joe’s strategists say he’s thinking long term with this strategy [of just making up stuff? Long term, they are a threat so what are they talking about?]