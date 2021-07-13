Small gunmaker is outraged over Cuomo law aimed at putting them out of business

















A Greece, NY gun manufacturer is outraged by a new law signed this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The law repeals liability protection from gun manufacturers and says it could easily put him out of business.

WHEC reports that All Star Tactical has insurance but:

“For a small manufacturer like us, you know, we carry insurance but, you know, certainly could bankrupt a small business easily,” Allstar Tactical Owner Mike Centola said.

He also designs and makes AR-15s, the most popular rifle in America that the Left plans to ban.

The law is absurd. It will make gun makers responsible for some criminal using it illegally or anyone misusing the gun.

“I think it’s quite ridiculous because the majority of firearms used in crimes are most likely stolen,” Centola said. “It seems like instead of holding the actual criminal liable for what they did, they’re now grasping at straws to hold the manufacturer more liable.”

He also thinks it could force out-of-state manufacturers to stop selling their products in New York. For local manufacturers, he thinks it could cause prices to rise.

“If I have to go and spend more money to carry a higher liability insurance, it’s gonna trickle down and end up in our prices, and prices may go up,” Centola said.

In his announcement this week, Cuomo said: “The only industry in the United States of America immune from lawsuits are the gun manufacturers, but we will not stand for that any longer.”

That’s dishonest and Cuomo knows it. They can be sued when it’s their responsiblity as opposed to someone else’s.

Cuomo just wants to put gun makers out of business to destroy the 2A.

Watch:

