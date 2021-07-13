Full presser with VoteGA on 2020 election fraud

















Here’s the update from GeorgiaVote that we reported earlier today. It includes the entire press conference with Garland Favorito discussing the errors in the 2020 Georgia election.

There is strong evidence or proof that the tally sheets included fraudulent numbers. The error rate was just under 60%. Also, thousands of ballots are duplicates but they don’t yet know if they were duplicate scanned.

Secretary of State Raffensperger knew about this mess in Fulton County from a report in which one of the poll workers said he was going to mess it up (using a vulgar word, not ‘mess’).

As for referring this evidence to someone(s) they can trust, it would have to be grand juries.

Garland also addressed the attacks on these reviews.

Watch:

