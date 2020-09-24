Small number of mail-in ballots in PA were discarded

Federal authorities in Pennsylvania say a small number of military ballots cast for President Donald Trump were discarded in Luzerne County. There were nine ballots and seven were for President Trump.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police have conducted interviews and recovered and reviewed physical evidence. Authorities say Luzerne County election officials have been cooperative.

Mail-in voting is a joke.

On Long Island, elections are lost to Democrats with absentee ballots because they are so corrupt. They have people with advanced dementia allegedly voting and the Democrat operatives filled the ballots out for them. The Democrat operatives go to homes of the severely disabled and help them vote. I’ve gone to drug rehab homes and the people who had ballots filled out by someone are no longer living there or they didn’t know who I was talking about.

Pennsylvania is one of the highly-contested battleground states heading into the presidential election. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker, Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a five-point lead over Trump — 52% to 47%.

Why would anyone vote for Biden with his serious mental deficiencies? They know it will be a puppet government and they won’t know who is behind the curtain. Are Americans really going to go for that?