Smartmatic owner – Soros’ ally – admits he rents Dominion software

Lord Malloch-Brown is tied to communistic George Soros financially and through friendship. In 2007, M-B was appointed Vice-President of Soros’s Quantum Fund and vice-chairman of Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Institute.

That is a concerning link since Soros is doing a lot of damage to the USA and our voting systems. For years, he has been pouring huge sums of money into races, including Sheriff, DA, and AG races, as well as presidential. He thinks of himself as a ‘kind of a god.’

During a June 2015 interview with Philippine news outlet ABS-CBN, Lord Malloch-Brown admitted, “…yes part of our technology is licensed from Dominion.”

When pressed about problems with Smartmatic products in the 2010 election, he said that Smartmatic has a “license for the international use of that particular piece of the technology that we employ.”

The ANC host asked, “It was never supposed to be allowed to bid in the 2010 elections because it did not actually own the software – Dominion Voting Systems owned the software. Plus the difficulty which Smartmatic had to put the COMELEC through just in order to access the source code.”

Malloch-Brown’s response was, “Well, look. I think that’s competitors who say that. The fact is, yes, part of our technology is licensed from Dominion, but you tell me a large technology company which isn’t using in part licenses from other companies. We have a license for the international use of that particular piece of the technology that we employ.”

The interviewer asked if “the license issued by Dominion for you to use their proprietary software” is “live,” “active,” “and has not been revoked.” Malloch-Brown said, “yes” to all three questions.

Smartmatic claims it “has no ties to governments or political parties.” If they’re tied to Soros, they’re tied to political parties, period.

