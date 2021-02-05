Smartmatic sues Fox for $2.7 billion, names certain hosts

Smartmatic sued Fox News for $2.7 billion for defamation. They also named three of its hosts, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Jeanine Pirro and two former lawyers — Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — for $2.7 billion.

They’ll never get that.

All the hosts did was give the guests the opportunity. to speak freely.

The lawsuit begins rudely:

“The Earth is round. Two plus two equals four,” the 276-page lawsuit begins. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States. The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed. These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable.”

If such points may be widely known and accepted, Smartmatic argues they were lost upon Fox personalities Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Jeanine Pirro—and former President Donald Trump’slawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, all of whom are named as defendants.

Republicans are not allowed to question an election Democrats win. However, ironically, Democrat attorney Marc Elias is currently blaming the machines for the election loss in District 22. He’s still holding up the election on this basis.

And what about Stacey Abrams who still claims she won the governorship in Georgia?

It’s time to see the Kraken, Sidney.

