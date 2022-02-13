Smashingly Best Twitter User Award Goes to BDW, HONK! HONK! HONK!

BDW’s tweets this week are among the best tweets we’ve seen. BDW doesn’t solely concentrate on truckers but they are the news this week despite the news trying to shut down the trucker news. And, as an aside, yes, the US truckers are coming to our rescue also. Patience!

BDW highlighted the hypocrisy, fascism, and lies of the elites very nicely with appropriate irony in a number of tweets, some of which we included here.

For that he gets some well-deserved acclaim!

BLM burned our cities and destroyed $2B of property. They faced no consequences. Their lawlessness celebrated and excused. So yes, I’m absolutely fine with some truckers & farmers clogging roads & bridges for freedom. 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

If we believe in equity, truckers get to destroy $2B worth of stuff. That’s what BLM protestors got. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

Lift the mandates, get the bridges back. It’s that simple. #HonkHonk — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

Forty two seconds of softly spoken tyranny, directed at peaceful protestors. Pound sand, @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/kTZtk211hX — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

If Trudeau jails a single trucker, the next US president must slap sanctions on Canada until they’re released, compensated, and receive an apology. Welcome to the New Right. #HonkHonk — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

Y’all feeling change in the air? Real America is done with elitist bullshit. And they know it. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

Trudeau threatens peaceful protestors with “every option” at his disposal. Let’s be clear: he’s promising violence. https://t.co/2joLtuW3CW — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

Trudeau is threatening violence over a vaccine that cannot stop infection nor prevent its spread. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

Trudeau has threatened to attack his own people over a virus with a 99.9% survival rate. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

Trudeau is more dangerous than COVID. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

Let’s not forget this buffoon:

