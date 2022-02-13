Bill Maher on Trudeau: “Now You Do Sound Like Hitler”

Bill Maher called out Justin Trudeau and, in response to Trudeau complaining about truckers'”unacceptable behaviors”, said now he “does sound like Hitler.”

“Justin Trudeau, I mean I thought he was kind of a cool guy, then I started to read what he said,” Maher said. “This is a couple of weeks ago, he was, or maybe this is September, but he was talking about people who are not vaccinated. He said they don’t believe in science. They’re often misogynistic, often racist.”

“No, they’re not,” Maher said, “he said, but they take up space. And with that, we have to make a choice in terms of the leader as a country, do we tolerate these people?”

“It’s like, tolerate them?” Maher added. “Now you do sound like Hitler. And recently, he talked about them holding unacceptable views.”

Maher’s really making his left-wing fans angry.

World-famous liberal commentator Bill Maher calls out Trudeau’s bigoted remarks about unvaccinated people.

— pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 12, 2022

