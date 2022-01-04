Smirky Psaki Still Doesn’t Like Questions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who smirked through most of the presser as usual, was asked about the feud between Joe Manchin and Joe Biden because he will not vote for the Build Back Better Act.

Psaki said in the past that Manchin’s “no” vote was “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.”

One reporter asked Psaki, “Does the President feel betrayed?” ABC’s Cecilia Vega asked.

“I think that our statement yesterday made pretty clear what we fee — what was the — the — the factual depiction of events that happened,” Psaki replied.

“Where do the lines of communication stand at this point between either the President and Joe Manchin? Or Joe Manchin and the White House staff, which he spoke about? Is there contact at all?” Vega pressed.

Psaki lashed out as usual: “I’m just not going to assess or give you an update on specifics from here.”

No one dare question the Queen.

