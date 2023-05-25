Smoking Gun Evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden Pay-to-Play Operation

Smoking gun emails have emerged that show Hunter Biden received a lucrative contract days before his father then vice president Biden, traveled to Ukraine and withheld U.S. aid from the government in 2015.

Joe Biden demanded that Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor investigating Burisma, be fired if Ukraine wanted its billion-dollar aid package. That was in December. Shokin was fired in April.

In the first clip, Joe brags about getting the prosecutor fired. No one would ever accuse Joe of being intelligent. However, no one ever calls him on it.

Smoking gun emails now exposed during a Badlands Media probe show Hunter wanted all investigations of Burisma shut down. It appeared to be a contingency of his lucrative contract.

The owner of Burisma, Mykola ‘Nikolay’ Zlochevsky, was a target of a Shokin investigation. The contract with Hunter was to get investigations shut down.

One email reviewed by Badlands media was sent by Vadym Pozharskyi, the fixer for oligarchs, to Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Eric Schwerin of Rosemont Seneca (Hunter’s company). In it, Poharskyi said names were left off to be “on the safe and cautious side”—something he could “understand.” He would then say that if those names were left off to be safe and cautious, and everybody understood the “true purpose” of the “BS” (Blue Star) “engagement,” that all was ok to move forward. (Hunter and Devon were hired by BS as well)

He then stressed that everybody must be on the same page regarding their “final goals.” He wanted a list of deliverables that would include a “concrete course of actions, incl. meetings/communications resulting in high-ranking US officials in Ukraine (US Ambassador) and in US publicly or in private communication/comment expressing their “positive opinion” and support of Nikolay/Burisma to the highest level of decision makers here in Ukraine: President of Ukraine, president Chief of staff, Prosecutor General, etc.”

The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US policy-makers to Ukraine in November aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support on Nikolay’s issue to the Ukrainian top officials above with the ultimate purpose to close down for any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine.

Schwerin, Vadym, and Hunter responde,d and Hunter said he would have one final call with them and verify once more that they understand the scope so we can all feel that the retainer is in line with the work required.

You can read the rest of the damning emails at Badlands substack on this link.

The information Mr. Herold gathered from the Marco Polo stack is pay-to-play.

The first clip is a short summary and the second is the full report.

BSS was contracted by Burisma with the “ultimate purpose” to “close down for any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine.” BSS sat in on a WH conference call and sent minutes of that call back to Burisma. 6 days later Joe strong armed Poroshenko to fire Shokin. — Jon Herold (@patel_patriot) May 25, 2023

