They’re Offering Bud Light for Free Now

Bud Light’s parent company, AB InBev, launched a promotion to try and lure back Bud Light customers. They are offering a rebate, meaning the beer is free in some places.

The web address of the promotion is BudLight.com/BudLightOnUs.

U.S. residents in some states can submit proof of purchase of a 15-pack – or larger – of Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Select or Bud Select 55 to receive a prepaid card worth up to $15. Customers will have until May 31 to purchase and up to six months to use the card.

The sweepstake isn’t open nationwide – you have to be a resident of Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia to enter.

Online searches of local beer retailers find many offers under $15 for 15-packs or larger of these Budweiser products, making the products free after rebate, excluding sales tax or any state restrictions.

The boycott isn’t only in those states.

Offereing the beer for free probably won’t work.

PRECIPITOUS FALL IN PROFITS

This follows the backlash over using a biological man – Dylan Mulvaney – who says he’s a trans woman to sell the beer.

Many customers also responded negatively to comments made by Alissa Heinerscheid, who took over as vice president of marketing for Bud Light last June, on a recent podcast. Among other things, she called on the brand to be more “inclusive.” She also wanted to get rid of the frat boy image.

According to data cited by Beer Business Daily, Bud Light sales continued to fall through the week ending May 13, as negative sentiment toward the drink continued to build.

AB InBev shares are now down 5% year-to-date and nearly 14% since the Mulvaney clip went online.

Customers who purchase a 15-pack of Budweiser beer this Memorial Day weekend can get it for just about free, the latest move to stem the tide of plunging sales.

According to data cited by the beverage industry trade publication Beer Business Daily, sales volumes of Bud Light for the week ending May 13 sank 28.4%, extending a downward trend from the 27.7% decline seen the week before.

The boycott is going into the third month, and reports suggest it’s not just conservatives who are boycotting.

Sadly, a lot of independent Bud Light retailers are suffering, and they didn’t do anything to deserve it.

The boycott is mostly over Woke policies. People are getting fed up.

Related