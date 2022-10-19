Smoking Gun Proof! CDC Moves Cancer Deaths to COV Deaths to Hide Cancer Increase?

We need some doctors to weigh in. The information looks solid. They appear to be hiding cancer deaths related to Covid or the vaccine. Twitter user, Ethical Skeptic, shared data from the CDC, and it’s stunning.

The CDC vote on Thursday needs to be postponed until we find out how extensive the CDC fraud is on recent excess Non-COVID Natural Causes and Cancer Mortality.

“The CDC is now (post ‘system upgrade’) unilaterally shifting Cancer UCoD deaths to Covid UCoD deaths (even trivial nosocomial cases of Covid). Thereby hiding the stark cancer increase from you,” Ethical Skeptic tweeted.

“Thus, what we observed to be an anomalous compression in the Cancer reporting lag, was not a change in reporting lag at all. The CDC did not ‘make the system perform better’ – they were fraudulently shifting Cancer UCoD’s to Covid. What we called ‘curating’.”

And there we have it with today’s Wonder data drop, folks. Undeniable smoking gun proof. CDC is now (post ‘system upgrade’) unilaterally shifting Cancer UCoD deaths to Covid UCoD deaths (even trivial nosocomial cases of Covid). Thereby hiding the stark cancer increase from you. pic.twitter.com/RWZy4y6pP2 — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) October 18, 2022

TES adjusted this last Cancer Mortality Curve by best feel for the dynamics of the info – and reassigned 75% of those fraudulent records back to Cancer. The actual number was 78.7% 😎 Thus, TES was correct about the Cancer trend all along. We are in a 9+ sigma Cancer event. pic.twitter.com/Xh271KP2EK — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) October 18, 2022

Thus, What we observed to be an anomalous compression in the Cancer reporting lag, was not a change in reporting lag at all. The CDC did not ‘make the system perform better’ – they were fraudulently shifting Cancer UCoD’s to Covid. What we called ‘curating’. pic.twitter.com/cPRqdrkVEG — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) October 18, 2022

Great way to put it Doc. Suddenly, Covid was seeking out people with Cancer after the CDC system upgrade. — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) October 18, 2022

A reminder – 514,000 younger persons died between 3 Apr 2021 and 24 Sep 2022 • From unintended consequences

– TBD factor (embargoed mention)

– 'Overdose', murder, accident

• Covid is now at 1640 deaths per week

• These factors are killing 8,070 per week. pic.twitter.com/5yYCy5zLNP — Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) October 5, 2022

Pfizer is way too rich and way too powerful. Look at what they do to buy the media.

Related