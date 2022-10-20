Crowd Goes Wild for Gov. De Santis

The crowd went wild at a Lynerd Skynerd concert as Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife came in. They chanted, “USA! USA!” He is doing an amazing job of rebuilding in Florida after Hurricane Ian. He was so well prepared. Home and business owners can now enter islands completely devastated and without bridges.

Breitbart Report

DeSantis appeared onstage with his wife, Casey, and their children, during the band’s show Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Earlier this year, lead singer Johnny Van Zant and his brother, Donny Van Zant, released a new single dedicated to the governor titled “Sweet Florida.”

The song includes the lyrics: “You can take it to the bank, he don’t care what Brandon thinks at the White House / He’s fighting for the right to keep our state free / Well he’s taking on the swamp and he’s calling out Dr. Fauci / He’s the only one fighting for you and me.”

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has reportedly announced that the Jacksonville band has donated $100,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, with the amount matched by the Seminole tribe.

