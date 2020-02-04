Smooching Joe kisses granddaughter on lips, Freaks out the Internet

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave his 19-year-old granddaughter a kiss on the lips during a campaign rally in Iowa on Sunday.

It grossed people out.

The former vice president entered the event at Clarke University in Dubuque holding the hand of Finnegan Biden, the daughter of his son Hunter.

“I would like to introduce you to my granddaughter Finnegan Biden. The reason I asked Finnegan — grandfathers are always allowed to embarrass their granddaughters — that goes along with the territory,” said Biden, 77, his hand over her shoulder. “Her other grandma graduated from Clarke College in the mid-’60s and talks about it all the time.”

He then described the difference between daughters and granddaughters to the crowd as he walked around the stage before circling back to Finnegan.

“But granddaughters not only love their grandpops but they like them. And that’s the great thing. Thank you, baby,” he said before giving her a quick peck on the lips.

What the hell is wrong with this guy? Joe Biden kisses granddaughter on lips during Iowa rally https://t.co/Lcwd1Q96ZL — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 3, 2020

Joe Biden is a pervert kissing 19 yr old granddaughter on her lips. your disgusting get mental help. I'm going to throw up😥 https://t.co/LqFwr8aYZw — BeachLoverUSA1 (@BeachlovetUSA1B) February 3, 2020