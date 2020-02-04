Sneaky Pete Buttigieg declares victory with 0% of the vote in

St. Pete Buttigieg, the ex-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, declared victory with zero percent of the vote in last night.

“Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality,” Buttigieg told a cheering crowd in Iowa. “So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done — Iowa, you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

“Tonight, Iowa chose a new path,” said one tweet from Buttigieg’s official Twitter account. Another congratulated Iowans for having “proved those skeptics wrong.”

“I want to thank every member of our campaign family, every organizer, every volunteer, every caucus-goer who talked to a neighbor or a coworker, every PeteforAmerica supporter who believed” #IowaCaucuses

The Iowa Caucuses failed last night and they can’t get the numbers out so sneaky Pete jumped right in and said he was victorious.

“The skeptics said ‘not now,'” said one tweet. “‘Not this time.’ All this talk of ‘belonging,’ of bridging divides, is too naive. Too risky. So tonight I say—with a heart filled with gratitude—Iowa, you’ve proved those skeptics wrong.”

The skeptics said “not now.” “Not this time.” All this talk of “belonging,” of bridging divides, is too naive. Too risky. So tonight I say—with a heart filled with gratitude—Iowa, you’ve proved those skeptics wrong. #IowaCaucuses — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

MAYOR CHEAT

St. Pete is being called Mayor Cheat.

At the very least, declaring yourself the winner that early is a rat move on Mayor Pete’s part. He won’t get past South Carolina — James Ellars 🧢 (@Ellars) February 4, 2020

CONSPIRACY THEORIES HAVE BEGUN UNDER #CIAPete

Shadow, the company that designed the app that has muddled the results of the Iowa caucuses, is transparently a CIA outfit. A Buttigieg staffer is married to the Shadow CEO and Buttigieg paid $21k to help fund the app development. All to his benefit. #CIAPete is cheating. — Silber Dornig, CPA and Necromancer (@DornigSilber) February 4, 2020

#CIAPete is using literal coup tactics like we just saw in Bolivia. Declaring victory and coming out before polls show anything, and then when numbers say different – say it was rigged. This is EXACTLY #Bolivia playbook. — 🇬🇭Danie Destiny Hill 🌊🇺🇸 (@HillDanie) February 4, 2020

The failed mayor of the tiny depressed city of South Bend might not be far off.

BERNIE WON BUT BUTTIGIEG IS ON HIS BUTT

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign was prepared. On Tuesday morning, they released internal reporting numbers from about 40 percent of precincts that participated in the Iowa caucus.

The numbers released by Sanders’ campaign came hours after the state’s Democratic Party said they could not release official results because of “inconsistencies” in the numbers.

Sanders’ internal figures showed the Vermont socialist [communist] led all rivals with more than 29 percent of caucus support.

According to the numbers, Sanders was trailed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who had more than 24 percent. Close behind him was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who had support from more than 21 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in a far-flung fourth place, according to the numbers, and had just 12 percent support in the caucus.

New: ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ campaign has now released their internal caucus numbers pic.twitter.com/pPCFGBHV4b — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) February 4, 2020