“Snapshot into the soul of the media” as they deny freedom & good over evil

The State Department issued a statement on the death of General Soleimani. “We can confirm that in the past several days, General Soleimani had been traveling in the Middle East coordinating further imminent large-scale attacks against U.S. diplomats and service members. These threats were highly credible and the intelligence is sound.”

In the last clip below, Secretary Pompeo makes it clear that Soleimani was preparing for the BIG ATTACK. It was going to involve several countries and it was aimed at diplomats and military but would have killed many of the native population as well.

Despite that, the Democrat media will not give the President an inch. They want to see dead American diplomats and military before they will believe.

IT’S A “SNAPSHOT INTO THE SOUL OF THE MEDIA THEMSELVES”

Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center and Newsbusters spoke with Fox Business host Stuart Varney about the media’s reaction to the President’s termination of Soleimani. He spoke to their inability to “unequivocally” give him credit. It is a “snapshot into the soul of the media themselves,” he said.

“Yeah I think it’s interesting because this is a snapshot into the soul of the media themselves and what you’re seeing across-the-board is a truncated, ‘Trump did the right thing…but.” “America did the right thing…but.” “He was a terrible person…but.”

Not even in the fight between good and evil, freedom and terrorism could change their reaction.

“They can’t unequivocally, they refuse. The media refuse to award the United States the moral high ground in this existential fight between good and evil, this existential fight between those who believe in freedom and those who believe in terrorism,“ he continued.

Bozell said they can’t do it and it’s not a new phenomenon. Go back to 9/11 and Reuters claim that they won’t use the term, ‘terrorism,’ because ‘one man’s terrorist’ is another man’s ‘freedom fighter.’

“America is wrapping its arms around Donald Trump, they are cheering in Baghdad, and yet in the United States, there is this sober reflection as to whether or not we did the right thing.”

This strike on Soleimani was not a declaration of war. It was a counter-terrorism action to stop another attack after the attack on our U.S. embassy on sovereign U.S. territory, the Sentinel needs to add here.

The President has been too restrained in some people’s view, Bozell continued. He is a “sober, thoughtful President” and this was a planned, agreed upon, well-thought-through attack.”

We must interject here that the media slammed him for doing nothing after the Iranians shot down our drone.

BUT SOLEIMANI WAS ‘REVERED’

Bozell said, “There is not a thing Donald Trump will ever do for which he will be commended for the national media.” He “took out one of the most vicious, horrific men on the planet earth who’s got the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands. And they still can’t unequivocally give this President, this Commander-in-Chief, credit for putting an end to this man.” [and his reign of terror we might add]

Mr. Varney brought up the Washington Post headline extolling Soleimani as “a most revered military leader” while they call our President a “racist” and so much more.

Bozell told them to talk to the families of those murdered by Soleimani.

It’s nothing new. When al-Baghdadi was taken out, WaPo called him an “austere religious scholar,” and “a conservative academic,” Varney said. Baghdadi was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, Bozell added.

THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT

Bozell said the media won’t give him credit for the economy and attack him for impeachment, that’s one thing. “But it’s quite another when it’s the existential war between radical Islamic terrorism and the West. “To not take the position that we are the force for good…it’s a “snapshot into the press, and into the dark side.”

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MSM AND THE SECRETARY OF STATE

Listen to the first part of this short clip and the absolutely dishonest and crazy comments by the media. Then listen to the brief explanation by Secretary Mike Pompeo.

