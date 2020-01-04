President’s Speech on God, the Scourge of Anti-Semitism, the Threat of Socialism

President Trump spoke before an enthusiastic audience of Evangelicals yesterday to discuss the termination of a terrorist, General Soleimani. He addressed the issues of the left-wing mob, the scourge of anti-Semitism, and the war on religion, resolving to keep America from becoming a socialist country.

He explained that the left is trying “to replace religion with government.” The President assured the crowd that he would not cave to the left-wing mob.

“We refuse to cave into the left-wing mob, we refuse to do it. We’ve gotten a lot of credit for that. We’ve gotten a lot of credit for that. The extreme left in America is trying to replace religion with government and replace God with socialism, that’s what’s happening.”

Together, we will fight the scourge of anti-Semitism.

“And together, all of us, we’re going to eradicate the sinister scourge of anti-Semitism. And we will protect Jewish communities and all members of the Jewish faith from the wicked forces of hatred and violence. And you know that, and the love by evangelicals, Christians for Jewish people and for Israel is incredible. It’s incredible. We will not rest until the horrible and vile ideology of anti-Semitism has been defeated and destroyed. For this reason, I recently signed an executive order to restrict federal funding to any college or university that spreads, supports or promotes anti-Semitic prejudice in any form.”

We will not be a socialist country, the President told the audience to cheers and applause.

“We resolve again today that America will never be a socialist country, ever.”

The crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

“America was not built by religion-hating socialists. America was built by church-going, God-worshiping, freedom-loving patriots,” he said.

The President boasted of the jobs and great economy he has established.

“We’ve lifted more than half a million African American and Hispanic American children out of poverty. There’s never been a number even close. And after years of stagnation, wages are rising fast, you see it all the time. They’re rising fast, twice as fast for low-income workers. Nobody thought that was ever going to happen, or to think it was even possible. Think of that,” he told the audience. “Thanks to our child tax credit, last year 40 million families received an average benefit of over $2,200.”

The President addressed censorship of speech and religion.

“These angry radicals want to impose absolute conformity by censoring speech, tearing down crosses and symbols of faith, and banning religious believers from public life. And that’s what they want to do. They’ve gone crazy. But we will not back down. We are standing tall for the values that we hold dear.”

We don’t worship government, we worship God.

