Sneaky Pete posted a clip of his town hall with uproarious canned laughter added

It looks like Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign edited a video from a CNN town hall in May to add raucous audience applause in a version it posted online. It was very phony canned applause but St. Pete’s a phony so it works.

The Center for Popular Democracy Action, a left-wing political group, posted a side-by-side of the original video next to the apparently edited version.

The edited version had the ridiculous, canned applause. I felt like I was watching a re-run of ‘I Love Lucy.”

“Statistically, we run the risk of being the first generation in American history to actually be worse off economically than our parents if nothing is done to change the trajectory of this economy,” Buttigieg said in the video.

“To me, that is not just a concern for our generation, it’s a concern that calls on us to build an alliance among generations to try to make sure that the future is better than the past.”

Then the audience broke into thunderous applause not seen in the original unedited version.

The Buttigieg campaign has not yet reacted. They are thinking up a good excuse.

Here is the original post for your verification. https://t.co/HdxSAeO0bQ — CPD Action (@CPDAction) February 7, 2020

This isn’t just an isolated edit. It’s part of a theme: Faking Black endorsements with the Frederick Douglass Plan. Faking Iowa victory before numbers came. Faking no fossil fuel money pledge. Faking small donations email scam.#SneakyPete will continue this. — CPD Action (@CPDAction) February 7, 2020