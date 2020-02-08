Dem debate: US is racist, Vindman should get Rush’s medal, all like Soleimani alive…

There isn’t much to say about last night’s debates except not much is new. A hashtag for the Democrat Debates isn’t even trending on Twitter today — for the first time. None of the questions pinned down candidates.

The seven candidates participating in Friday night’s debate were Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer.

The questions were useless and the moderators don’t know the candidates’ policy issues nor do they seem to care.

Bernie won’t kill terrorists, he will bring everyone together, so will Pete, who says we’re not safer killing them. St. Pete would not have smoked Soleimani. Biden opposed the bin Laden raid, but no one asked him about that. He would not have smoked Soleimani.

Pete will turn the page and says that a lot, but on what? What Page?

Sanders says our country is racist from top to bottom. But he said he’d bring us all together!

All of the candidates are far-left except for some moderation from Amy Klobuchar who doesn’t impress as much of a leader. Chris Cillizza picked Pete Buttigieg, the far-far-left son of a famous communist professor, and Amy Klobuchar as the winners of last night’s debates. The left knows a win by Bernie, who is actually winning, forever paints the Democrat Party as what they are, a socialist/communist party.

Actually, Trump won last night’s debate.

PLATITUDINOUS AMY

Amy Klobuchar is a big yawn who spouts a lot of nice phrases but never explains how she will make anything happen.

BUTTIGIEG, PHONY & FAR-LEFT

They are trying to promote fraudulent moderates. Buttigieg is no more moderate than Bernie. He’s promoting late-term abortion (no limits), communist universal basic income, legalization of drugs – helping people shoot up, claims the USA actually belongs to illegals, he’s a climate change extremist, wants high marginal income tax rates,  reasonable wealth tax, a financial transactions tax, and he is supportive or reparations. He might pack the Supreme Court, is not a fan of law enforcement, will eliminate the Electoral College, abolish voter ID, limit free speech, and so on.

He hopes to wipe Thomas Jefferson’s name off every building in his state of Indiana and has called 63 million Americans ‘racists.’

Andrew Yang is a communist who is pleasant and great at self-promoting. Buttigieg likes to copy cat Mr. Yang.

Blacks don’t like St. Pete and his non-answer to this question didn’t go over well:

If Buttigieg was President, there is no doubt Soleimani would be alive.

According to him, there is no evidence killing him made America safer. [Soleimani killed over 600 Americans]

JOE THINKS YELLING WILL MAKE HIM LOOK GOOD

Joe Biden screamed and yelled out far-left views. He supports abortion to the moment of birth.

When the moderator brought up Hunter, Biden talked about Rush. The whole night was rhetoric without meaning or substance.

Joe wants to give leaker Col. Vindman Rush’s medial. He doesn’t think cancer-stricken Rush, who saved radio, deserves a medal. He screamed it out and demanded everyone stand and clap for the leaker.

BERNIE GIVES ME PAIN

He answers a question about himself by calling Trump a liar.

WARREN, QUEEN OF IDENTITY POLITICS

Warren wants race-conscious laws. That should terrify people and MLK Jr. is rolling over in his grave.

She thinks it’s 1965 but we had a black President. A lot of blacks are rich, smart, talented. Blacks can succeed at anything.

HERE THEY ARE COUNTING BLACKS

