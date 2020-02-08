Dem debate: US is racist, Vindman should get Rush’s medal, all like Soleimani alive…

There isn’t much to say about last night’s debates except not much is new. A hashtag for the Democrat Debates isn’t even trending on Twitter today — for the first time. None of the questions pinned down candidates.

The seven candidates participating in Friday night’s debate were Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer.

The questions were useless and the moderators don’t know the candidates’ policy issues nor do they seem to care.

Bernie won’t kill terrorists, he will bring everyone together, so will Pete, who says we’re not safer killing them. St. Pete would not have smoked Soleimani. Biden opposed the bin Laden raid, but no one asked him about that. He would not have smoked Soleimani.

Pete will turn the page and says that a lot, but on what? What Page?

Sanders says our country is racist from top to bottom. But he said he’d bring us all together!

All of the candidates are far-left except for some moderation from Amy Klobuchar who doesn’t impress as much of a leader. Chris Cillizza picked Pete Buttigieg, the far-far-left son of a famous communist professor, and Amy Klobuchar as the winners of last night’s debates. The left knows a win by Bernie, who is actually winning, forever paints the Democrat Party as what they are, a socialist/communist party.

Actually, Trump won last night’s debate.

PLATITUDINOUS AMY

Amy Klobuchar is a big yawn who spouts a lot of nice phrases but never explains how she will make anything happen.

Amy Klobuchar: “If you have trouble stretching your paycheck to pay for that rent, I know you and I will fight for you. If you have trouble deciding if you’re going to pay for your childcare or your long-term care, I know you, and I will fight for you.” https://t.co/xf1187lahq pic.twitter.com/Kjvh4W7AQB — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 8, 2020

BUTTIGIEG, PHONY & FAR-LEFT

They are trying to promote fraudulent moderates. Buttigieg is no more moderate than Bernie. He’s promoting late-term abortion (no limits), communist universal basic income, legalization of drugs – helping people shoot up, claims the USA actually belongs to illegals, he’s a climate change extremist, wants high marginal income tax rates, reasonable wealth tax, a financial transactions tax, and he is supportive or reparations. He might pack the Supreme Court, is not a fan of law enforcement, will eliminate the Electoral College, abolish voter ID, limit free speech, and so on.

He hopes to wipe Thomas Jefferson’s name off every building in his state of Indiana and has called 63 million Americans ‘racists.’

Andrew Yang is a communist who is pleasant and great at self-promoting. Buttigieg likes to copy cat Mr. Yang.

Blacks don’t like St. Pete and his non-answer to this question didn’t go over well:

This is the single most important moment in the debate tonight. In fact, I think it was the most brilliant moderator moment from ANY debate, thanks to @LinseyDavis. She directly confronted @PeteButtigieg on his record. And he had NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/67Xk8Rn7eL — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 8, 2020

If Buttigieg was President, there is no doubt Soleimani would be alive.

According to him, there is no evidence killing him made America safer. [Soleimani killed over 600 Americans]

Pete Buttigieg says there is “no evidence” that killing terrorist Qassam Soleimani made American safer pic.twitter.com/hWIEiRvzII — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2020

JOE THINKS YELLING WILL MAKE HIM LOOK GOOD

Joe Biden screamed and yelled out far-left views. He supports abortion to the moment of birth.

Thanks for taking credit, Joe. Now any pro life Democrats considering a vote for you know who NOT to vote for. #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/3HHint7IE9 — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) February 8, 2020

When the moderator brought up Hunter, Biden talked about Rush. The whole night was rhetoric without meaning or substance.

Joe wants to give leaker Col. Vindman Rush’s medial. He doesn’t think cancer-stricken Rush, who saved radio, deserves a medal. He screamed it out and demanded everyone stand and clap for the leaker.

Biden brought high cringe energy to the debates. pic.twitter.com/YCTnLw0o3T — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 8, 2020

What is Joe Biden doing here? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/eL9kXSEXqb — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) February 8, 2020

BERNIE GIVES ME PAIN

He answers a question about himself by calling Trump a liar.

Asked why Democrats shouldn’t be worried about Pres. Trump’s attacks on him with the “socialist” label, Bernie Sanders says, “Because Donald Trump lies all the time.” https://t.co/0GxKJz7e8Y #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9v5v4U5M8b — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Democrats says illegal aliens will be covered under Medicare for All. Which means they want to raise taxes on working-class Americans in order to give free glasses, free hearing aids, free dental care & free home health care to illegals. Who will pay for it all? You! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Bp04hPrBKD — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 8, 2020

WARREN, QUEEN OF IDENTITY POLITICS

Warren wants race-conscious laws. That should terrify people and MLK Jr. is rolling over in his grave.

We cannot just say that criminal justice is the only time we want to talk about race. We need race-conscious laws. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/FA0BeuPYYv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2020

She thinks it’s 1965 but we had a black President. A lot of blacks are rich, smart, talented. Blacks can succeed at anything.

“Understand: it was the policy of the U.S.A to discriminate against African-Americans and other people of color from buying homes until 1965. You can’t just repeal that and say ‘now everything is even.’ It’s not.”@ewarren at the #DemDebates, on how we have to talk about race pic.twitter.com/AScPkyF9D3 — Alexis Goldstein 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexisgoldstein) February 8, 2020

HERE THEY ARE COUNTING BLACKS

I have double the blacks that you do – Joe Biden I have 9 members of black caucus support. – Bernie Sanders This is hilarious 😂 Hahahaha

pic.twitter.com/T0zDcYfMEA — dudeinchicago (@dudeinchicago) February 8, 2020