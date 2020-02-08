GRRR! Offended Nancy demands FB & Twitter take this ‘misleading’ meme down

Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are demanding that Facebook and Twitter censor a meme video that they find offensive. The meme produced by Turning Point USA juxtaposes petty Pelosi ripping up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address with clips of the president paying tribute to several extraordinary Americans, including one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

“Pelosi’s office has asked both Twitter and Facebook to take down the video,” The Hill reported after receiving confirmation from the speaker’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill.

It sent the Twitter trolls into a hair spin. They are screeching mad about this meme.

There is nothing misleading about it, although the left thinks it is. When Pelosi made faces, refused to applaud or in any way recognize these wonderful Americans as the President honored them, and then ripped up the speech that praised and focused on them, she ripped up their message and the honor bestowed upon them. She took away from their recognition.

THE PELOSI PEEPS WANT IT DOWN

Pelosi wants it taken down yesterday.

The latest fake video of Speaker Pelosi is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day that these platforms refuse to take it down is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders’ interests than the public’s interests. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

That isn’t how the hateful left sees it. They are misleading, they are lying, not Turning Point.

This video is clearly another deceptive effort by @realDonaldTrump to mislead and manipulate the American people. Hey @jack, show your commitment to cut down on the misinformation corroding our nation and take down this fake video. https://t.co/C2uAFPfWzL — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) February 7, 2020

No one in their right mind would call this out for doctoring. Obviously the clips of Pelosi are added to the stories of the special Americans. However, Pelosi did dishonor them and that is the correct and truthful message.

But not for this dope:

This video is doctored. It has been up, and pinned to the President's page, for nearly a day. Trump posted it to deceive Americans about @SpeakerPelosi's actions and record. If I posted a doctored video it would be a clear violation House Rules.@Twitter should take this down. https://t.co/zTc2OHntQ5 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 7, 2020