Snobby Aussie MP Puts Out a Very Racist Vax Message

This is a stunning clip of an insulting MP!

MP Mark McGowan has a message for the Indigenous people which he gave in English in the clip. He then had an indigenous woman translate it into…wait for it…wait…wait… English. She’s not speaking Pig Latin. Everything she says is perfectly understandable English.

This is one of your leftist racists who probably doesn’t even know how incredibly condescending he is.

Am I missing something here? If it’s a comedy routine, he’s terrible at it.

Perhaps he thinks the Indigenous people don’t understand him when in fact they just don’t want the vaccine?

This is the most racist government initiative I’ve ever seen.@MarkMcGowanMP had an indigenous elder translate his message from English to “Aboriginal-English.” The bloke is sick. pic.twitter.com/VuP7cwPlPe — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 11, 2022

A Twitter user posted this skit. It’s a perfect response:

Same energy. Here’s a comedy bit from the American comedy show Saturday Night Live, “News for the Hard of Hearing.” pic.twitter.com/3TbdSGnysB — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) January 12, 2022

Related