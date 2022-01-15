Snobby Aussie MP Puts Out a Very Racist Vax Message

This is a stunning clip of an insulting MP!

MP Mark McGowan has a message for the Indigenous people which he gave in English in the clip. He then had an indigenous woman translate it into…wait for it…wait…wait… English. She’s not speaking Pig Latin. Everything she says is perfectly understandable English.

This is one of your leftist racists who probably doesn’t even know how incredibly condescending he is.

Am I missing something here? If it’s a comedy routine, he’s terrible at it.

Perhaps he thinks the Indigenous people don’t understand him when in fact they just don’t want the vaccine?

A Twitter user posted this skit. It’s a perfect response:


