Woman Says She Is Being Forced to Transition by 30 Personalities

The young woman in the first clip claims she is being forced to transition because she is a member of a “dissociative identity disorder system” and all of her 30 “headmates” [30 personalities] are men.
We can guess she doesn’t have dissociative identity disorder, a rare disorder, but she is mentally troubled and needs help right away. Anyone have another suggestion?
No sane doctor should do any transition surgery on her, but those doctors are out there.
Watch:
a girl claiming she is being forced to transition because she is a member of a “dissociative identity disorder system” and all of her 30 “headmates” are men.
there is a lot to unpack here. pic.twitter.com/6yHnzaXCSb
So get the hell out of that insane cult and don’t look back.
30 headcases is way too many and the brainstorming sessions will result in nothing but barking at the moon.
I wish there was some way to give this person backbone or a brain transferal.
O/T-Uhhh! Found a large sock of used syringes near the forest entrance.
Army mittens with liners so no touching directly, it was obvious what they were from feeling it and saw caps a few feet back.
So sick of used vape pens, water bottles, cans, face obedience muzzles, food and blunt cigar wraps, that really stick out in the winter.
At least the cans are recyclable and aluminum is the highest since Sand Box War II or Iraq.
A contractors bag full of smashed cans will bring in about $40 but it takes a while to fill one up.
Keep grocery bags in thigh pants pockets for utility purposes and picked up some refuse so it doesn’t look like a landfill locally.
O/T-People’s Cube looking agitprop went up in the imperial swamp featuring Brandon and Gain-of-Function Fauci.
One shows Jo Jo with an OHSA hammer that says comply, another good kids are compliant kids with the masked youths under a syringe haloed Uncle Joe, Gain-of-Function Fauci looking like a priest with the caption…trust the scientism.
It looks like Oleg or Sabo style of art and it is already taken down but there are some photos showing the agitprop on billboards.
