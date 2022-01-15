Woman Says She Is Being Forced to Transition by 30 Personalities

The young woman in the first clip claims she is being forced to transition because she is a member of a “dissociative identity disorder system” and all of her 30 “headmates” [30 personalities] are men.

We can guess she doesn’t have dissociative identity disorder, a rare disorder, but she is mentally troubled and needs help right away. Anyone have another suggestion?

No sane doctor should do any transition surgery on her, but those doctors are out there.

Watch:

a girl claiming she is being forced to transition because she is a member of a “dissociative identity disorder system” and all of her 30 “headmates” are men. there is a lot to unpack here. pic.twitter.com/6yHnzaXCSb — Frenly Neighborhood Pagliacci (@NeoPagliacci) January 15, 2022

