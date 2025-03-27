Snow White’s Star Hurt the Flop and Got Her Own Social Media Guru

Jonah Platt, son of “Snow White” producer Marc Platt, slammed Rachel Zegler, 23, as “immature” and narcissistic after Variety published a story about how his father had to fly to New York to speak to the film’s lead actress when she went political on X.

She continually said the film was woke, and she’d make it more woke.

Miss Zegler trashed the beloved original Snow White, saying it was “weird” and the Prince was a “stalker.” She condemned Donald Trump and his supporters while promoting the Woke version of the famous fairy tale.

They had to get a bodyguard for Zegler’s co-star, Gal Gadot, a well-known Israeli actress who served in the IDF as women do in Israel as part of their commitment to Israel. She is the mother of four, and after Zegler’s post had 8.8 million views, she received death threats.

Marc Platt asked her to remove the post after Disney spoke with her team, but the post remained.

Three months later, following the presidential election, Zegler posted “Fuck Donald Trump” and “May Trump supporters … never know peace” on Instagram.

Disney had to hire body guards to protect Gal Gadot from the “free Palestine” crowd after her co-star Rachel Ziegler posted yet another “free Palestine” rant. Previously, psycho Ziegler published things like, “F*CK pDonald Trump; may his supporters never know peace.” Disney… — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) March 26, 2025

After that, she agreed to have her posts screened by a social media aficionado. They wanted woke and Zegler delivered.

Jonah Platt wrote:

“My dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics.”

“Narcissism is not something to be coddled,” he wrote.

Social media users mostly attacked Jonah and his father and defended Zegler. They blamed the film’s theme for the failure.

I can only answer for myself, but I think it’s naïve to believe she didn’t hurt the film. And when she heard her costar had to hire a bodyguard over death threats, she should have removed the comment.

When you work for someone, you abide by their rules. If you don’t want to, then make your own films.

That being said, the remake of the original film about pure, kind, compassionate Snow White saved by a gallant Prince’s kiss became a film about a woke Snow White who thought about stabbing the Evil Queen to death. The Prince was a thief and basically irrelevant to the film. The film probably wouldn’t have made it anyway, but Zegler did her best to alienate at least half the country and put her co-star in physical danger.

She had a wonderful opportunity and blew it.

We can’t say why Disney abandoned the Snow White theme when they remade it, but that was a huge mistake. Zegler was another mistake.

