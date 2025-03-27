Rep. Pressley Thinks the Trump Administration Is Too White

Ayanna Pressley thinks the Trump administration is too white. She thinks he’s segregating America.
“The Trump cabinet is on track to be one of the whitest cabinets in history!” says Pressley
Because President Trump is removing anti-white DEI ideology from government, she predicts he will deprive black people of care, including veterans.
Ayanna makes no sense.
“The Trump cabinet is on track to be one of the whitest cabinets in history!”@AyannaPressley attacks the Trump Admin for removing DEI from federal contracting, accuses him of trying to “re-segregate society” pic.twitter.com/y5L1LOfUTr
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 25, 2025
